African Gold Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) Short Interest Down 89.1% in September

African Gold Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 89.1% from the September 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AGGFF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,064. African Gold Group has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.12.
About African Gold Group
