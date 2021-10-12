African Gold Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) Short Interest Down 89.1% in September

African Gold Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 89.1% from the September 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AGGFF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,064. African Gold Group has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.12.

Get African Gold Group alerts:

About African Gold Group

African Gold Group, Inc is mineral exploration company that engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties. Its mineral project is the Kobada Gold Project, which is located in southern Mali. The company was founded by Michael A. J. Nikiforuk and Marco J.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for African Gold Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for African Gold Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.