AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Purchased by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 1,076.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 7.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,252,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,660,000 after purchasing an additional 544,726 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,784,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,436,000 after purchasing an additional 201,503 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 17.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,505,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,200,000 after purchasing an additional 531,362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,453,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,326,000 after purchasing an additional 410,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,368,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,451,000 after purchasing an additional 78,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $16.17 on Tuesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.93.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a oct 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 8.9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGNC shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.28.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

