Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $109,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 92.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 33,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 15,974 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,138,000 after purchasing an additional 25,526 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.24.

APD stock opened at $268.73 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.75 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.88.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.