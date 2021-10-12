Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.24.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $3.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $272.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,265,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,321. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.82. The company has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APD. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,140,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,008,912,000 after purchasing an additional 878,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,086,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,205,963,000 after purchasing an additional 628,329 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,141,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,793,000 after purchasing an additional 363,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,804,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,069,000 after purchasing an additional 335,842 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

