Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.57.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AKRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

AKRO stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.15. 1,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,071. The stock has a market cap of $772.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.56. Akero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.26.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $364,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $209,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,941 shares of company stock worth $859,260. 7.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 35.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 893,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,910,000 after purchasing an additional 235,691 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 26.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 15,717 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $56,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 364.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 22,455 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.