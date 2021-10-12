Akropolis Reaches Market Cap of $83.77 Million (AKRO)

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. Akropolis has a total market capitalization of $83.77 million and $8.47 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akropolis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0258 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Akropolis has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00041840 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.88 or 0.00208239 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00091544 BTC.

Akropolis Coin Profile

AKRO is a coin. Its launch date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,483,103 coins. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Akropolis Coin Trading

