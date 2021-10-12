Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) Rating Reiterated by Eight Capital

Eight Capital reaffirmed their tender rating on shares of Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Alcanna from C$7.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday.

Alcanna stock opened at C$8.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.60, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Alcanna has a one year low of C$4.75 and a one year high of C$8.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$292.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61.

Alcanna Inc engages in the retailing of alcohol in North America. The company retails wines, beers, and spirits; and cannabis products It operates 176 locations in Alberta and British Columbia; and 53 cannabis retail stores in Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Liquor Stores N.A.

