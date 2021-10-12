Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $680.71.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALGN shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock.

Align Technology stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $631.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,575. The company has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.63, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $696.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $632.91. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $322.87 and a 52 week high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.26 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total value of $3,557,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,700,121.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,186 shares of company stock worth $15,459,858. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 511.4% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 15,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,274,000 after purchasing an additional 12,781 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

