Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Cut to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $44.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALLO. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.85.

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $44.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average of $26.14.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $280,195.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,507 shares of company stock valued at $855,345 over the last three months. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

