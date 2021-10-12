Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allot Ltd. is a provider of network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises. Allot Ltd., formerly known as ALLOT COMM LTD, is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel. “

Shares of Allot Communications stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.58. 7,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,928. Allot Communications has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $21.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day moving average is $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $515.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.85 and a beta of 0.60.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $35.29 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allot Communications will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allot Communications stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Allot Communications as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

