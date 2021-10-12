Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Buys New Position in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Conn’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CONN. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Conn’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 9,410.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 399.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conn’s in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Conn’s in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Conn's alerts:

Shares of CONN opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. Conn’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The company has a market cap of $644.20 million, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.20.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $418.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.74 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Conn’s, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Norman Miller sold 15,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $376,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Conn’s Profile

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.