Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Buys Shares of 8,739 EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,198,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,583,000 after purchasing an additional 51,389 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 93.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 452,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,612,000 after purchasing an additional 218,853 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 429,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,460,000 after purchasing an additional 16,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries stock opened at $87.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.75 and its 200 day moving average is $89.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.51 and a beta of 1.62. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $56.78 and a one year high of $99.94.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.75 million. Equities analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.54%.

NPO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

