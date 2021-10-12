Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,972,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 837,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,168,000 after acquiring an additional 38,693 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 465,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 33.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 454,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,384,000 after acquiring an additional 114,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 411,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ FARO opened at $67.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.99 and a beta of 1.33. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $97.88.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.07 million. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 6.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FARO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FARO Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO).

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.