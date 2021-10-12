Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 188.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 13.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 5.3% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 0.6% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 23,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.99.

Shares of AEP opened at $82.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.49. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $188,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,856,798.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

