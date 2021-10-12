Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Takes $625,000 Position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVEE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE opened at $99.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.49 and a 12-month high of $109.39.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. NV5 Global had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $179.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.72 million. On average, equities analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NV5 Global news, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.62, for a total value of $246,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,326.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $1,941,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $4,433,075 over the last three months. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVEE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

