Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Takes Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,804 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Q2 by 20.1% in the first quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 20,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Q2 by 32.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 in the first quarter valued at $2,254,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Q2 by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,219,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,163,000 after purchasing an additional 67,219 shares during the period.

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 48,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $4,360,291.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,296,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,298,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,760 shares of company stock valued at $10,955,291. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.11. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 1.49. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QTWO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet downgraded Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Q2 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.11.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

