AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 238.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 target price (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.46.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $475.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $451.17. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.91 and a beta of 0.59. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.80 and a 52-week high of $498.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $405.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total transaction of $345,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,734,497.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total value of $2,935,804.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $10,036,591. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

