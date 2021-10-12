AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 16,087 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,087 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMH. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1,607.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

AMH has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.10.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $38.30 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $27.71 and a fifty-two week high of $42.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.54.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $105,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre purchased 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $50,036.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,955. 6.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.