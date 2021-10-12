Altitude International (NASDAQ:ALTD) Trading Up 18.6%

Altitude International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTD) shares were up 18.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 138,204 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 188,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.30.

Altitude International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALTD)

Altitude International Holdings, Inc provides custom built simulated altitude chambers and position specific protocols in the United States. The company's products include extreme environmental chambers that provide the exact range of extreme temperatures, humidity, and oxygen levels; and altitude training controls.

