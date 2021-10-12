Amazonas Florestal, Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZFL) Short Interest Update

Amazonas Florestal, Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZFL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the September 15th total of 93,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,305,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AZFL traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 333,696,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,035,813. Amazonas Florestal has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

Amazonas Florestal Company Profile

Amazonas Florestal Ltd. engages in timber activities. It operates in Brazil forest. The company was founded on December 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

