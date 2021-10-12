Analysts Anticipate Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.89 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) will announce $1.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply posted sales of $2.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full-year sales of $6.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $7.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 20.79% and a negative net margin of 1.16%.

BECN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens lifted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.15.

BECN traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.60. The company had a trading volume of 213,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,279. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.98 and a beta of 2.01. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.49.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 108,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.53 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,349.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julian Francis acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.90 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BECN. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.1% during the second quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,333,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,283,000 after purchasing an additional 563,611 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,074,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,709,000 after buying an additional 1,698,745 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,640,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,376,000 after buying an additional 363,568 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,443,000 after buying an additional 160,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 125.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,243,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,477,000 after buying an additional 1,250,650 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

