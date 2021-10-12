Analysts Anticipate Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Brokerages predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Cross Country Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 191.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Cross Country Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $201,091.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 33,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $657,602.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,133.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,640 shares of company stock worth $1,318,986 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 65,690.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CCRN traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.88. The stock had a trading volume of 13,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,167. The stock has a market cap of $831.53 million, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $23.22.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

