Analysts Anticipate Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) to Post $2.36 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) will post earnings per share of $2.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.58 and the lowest is ($0.86). Everest Re Group reported earnings per share of $2.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full-year earnings of $31.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.00 to $34.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $32.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.45 to $33.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Everest Re Group.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $7.33. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share.

RE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.75.

NYSE:RE opened at $265.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Everest Re Group has a 1-year low of $193.62 and a 1-year high of $281.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.11%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 865,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,565,000 after purchasing an additional 75,191 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Everest Re Group by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,626,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Everest Re Group by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 64,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,105,000 after buying an additional 14,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

