Analysts Anticipate Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $125.27 Million

Analysts expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to announce sales of $125.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $125.91 million and the lowest is $124.30 million. Noodles & Company reported sales of $105.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full year sales of $484.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $478.70 million to $491.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $529.77 million, with estimates ranging from $511.50 million to $545.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Noodles & Company.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $125.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.16 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%.

NDLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

In other Noodles & Company news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 3,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $42,821.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDLS stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.95. The company had a trading volume of 72 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average of $11.93. The company has a market capitalization of $590.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,297.70, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.46. Noodles & Company has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $13.55.

About Noodles & Company

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Noodles & Company (NDLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.