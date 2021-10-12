Analysts Anticipate O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) will announce sales of $26.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. O2Micro International reported sales of $22.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full-year sales of $102.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $102.10 million to $103.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $115.05 million, with estimates ranging from $111.30 million to $118.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. O2Micro International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $26.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of O2Micro International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OIIM. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in O2Micro International by 120.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 95,371 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in O2Micro International by 469.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 124,842 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in O2Micro International in the first quarter worth about $3,631,000. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of O2Micro International by 8.5% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 22,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O2Micro International stock opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. O2Micro International has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $177.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.96.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

