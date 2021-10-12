Analysts Anticipate SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts predict that SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for SWK’s earnings. SWK posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SWK will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.42 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SWK.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.00. SWK had a net margin of 49.53% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $22.27 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SWK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 21st.

Shares of SWKH stock opened at $19.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $250.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.25. SWK has a 52 week low of $12.58 and a 52 week high of $20.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SWK by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SWK by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of SWK by 159.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. M3F Inc. bought a new position in shares of SWK in the first quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in SWK by 13.7% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 751,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 90,472 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWK Company Profile

SWK Holdings Corp. is engaged in the business of financial and asset management in the field of pharmaceutical. The company offers capital and investments in life science companies, institutions and inventors. It engages in royalty purchases and financings, as well as commercialization of products. The firm operates through the following segments: Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development.

