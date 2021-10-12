Analysts Expect Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Will Post Earnings of $3.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to announce $3.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Adobe’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.22 and the lowest is $3.16. Adobe posted earnings of $2.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Adobe will report full year earnings of $12.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $12.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $14.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.41 to $14.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Adobe.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 target price (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $573.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $631.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $568.76. The company has a market cap of $273.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $673.88.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total transaction of $26,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total value of $1,884,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,779 shares of company stock valued at $27,799,424. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,802,471,000 after buying an additional 165,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,099,020,000 after buying an additional 111,828 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,076,052,000 after buying an additional 65,913 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,820,799,000 after buying an additional 202,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after buying an additional 527,558 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adobe (ADBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.