Analysts Expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to Post $0.64 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will post $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Repligen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.66. Repligen reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.24 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Stephens boosted their target price on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

Shares of RGEN traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $251.04. 13,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,421. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 140.79 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.35. Repligen has a 12 month low of $162.29 and a 12 month high of $327.32.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total transaction of $7,368,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,222,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $926,582.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,154 shares of company stock worth $14,144,680 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGEN. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen in the second quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Repligen by 50.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Repligen in the second quarter worth $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Repligen by 45.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

