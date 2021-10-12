Analysts Expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Will Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to report earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. Webster Financial reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $293.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on WBS. Raymond James cut their price objective on Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $1,446,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in Webster Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 81,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $2,822,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 65.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 12,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 25.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 242,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,918,000 after purchasing an additional 49,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WBS traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.57. 28,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,106. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 57.55%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

