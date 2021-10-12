Analysts Set e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Target Price at $32.00

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $1,869,901.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $311,147.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,182 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,093,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,671,000 after acquiring an additional 17,231 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15,134 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $29.31. 2,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,531. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.92 and a beta of 2.05. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $31.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.20.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.52 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.