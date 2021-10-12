Analysts Set e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Target Price at $32.00

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th.
In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $1,869,901.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $311,147.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,182 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $29.31. 2,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,531. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.92 and a beta of 2.05. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $31.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.20.
e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.52 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About e.l.f. Beauty
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.
