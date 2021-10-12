Analysts Set IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Target Price at $236.50

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $236.50.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

IDEX stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $207.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,074. IDEX has a 1 year low of $166.51 and a 1 year high of $235.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,618,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,896,469,000 after purchasing an additional 110,061 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in IDEX by 7.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,969,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,333,000 after acquiring an additional 208,643 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in IDEX by 728.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,073,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,137 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in IDEX by 16.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,481,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,079,000 after acquiring an additional 213,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,546,000 after acquiring an additional 23,448 shares during the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

