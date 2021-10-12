Analysts Set LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Target Price at $106.71

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.29.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LYB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

LYB stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.99. 31,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.22. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $66.72 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.91. The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,237,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,558 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,538,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,627,145,000 after acquiring an additional 423,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,011,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,235,588,000 after acquiring an additional 539,878 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,684,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,697,000 after acquiring an additional 149,248 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,066,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,344,000 after purchasing an additional 431,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

