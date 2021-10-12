Analysts Set Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) Price Target at $33.38

Shares of Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.38.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of RYAN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.02. 401,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,092. Ryan Specialty Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.32.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

