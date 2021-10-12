Analysts Set Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Target Price at $116.25

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.25.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$114.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$117.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

OTCMKTS TMTNF remained flat at $$86.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of $62.40 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.13 and a 200-day moving average of $83.76.

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

