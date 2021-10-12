Analyzing Galileo Acquisition (NYSE:GLEO) & Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR)

Galileo Acquisition (NYSE:GLEO) and Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.2% of Galileo Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of Summer Infant shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Summer Infant shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Galileo Acquisition and Summer Infant’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galileo Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.53 million N/A N/A Summer Infant $155.30 million 0.12 -$1.10 million N/A N/A

Summer Infant has higher revenue and earnings than Galileo Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Galileo Acquisition and Summer Infant, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galileo Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Summer Infant 0 0 0 0 N/A

Galileo Acquisition presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 85.19%. Given Galileo Acquisition’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Galileo Acquisition is more favorable than Summer Infant.

Profitability

This table compares Galileo Acquisition and Summer Infant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galileo Acquisition N/A -3,653.35% -9.17% Summer Infant 0.30% 62.96% 5.12%

Volatility and Risk

Galileo Acquisition has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summer Infant has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Summer Infant beats Galileo Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Galileo Acquisition

Galileo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies operating in the consumer, retail, food and beverage, fashion and luxury, specialty industrial, technology or healthcare sectors. Galileo Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

About Summer Infant

Summer Infant, Inc. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of infant and juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It sells nursery audio and video monitors, safety gates, bath products, bed rails, infant thermometers, related health and safety products, booster and potty seats, cribs, baby gear, bouncers, feeding items, and swaddling blankets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Woonsocket, RI.

