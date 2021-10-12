Anglo American’s (AAL) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,900 ($50.95) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anglo American has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,411.11 ($44.57).

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at GBX 2,831 ($36.99) on Friday. Anglo American has a one year low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a one year high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The company has a market cap of £38.32 billion and a PE ratio of 7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,951.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,193.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $2.51 dividend. This is an increase from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.72. This represents a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.25%.

In other news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,615 ($34.17) per share, with a total value of £6,145.25 ($8,028.81). Insiders bought 244 shares of company stock valued at $643,048 over the last three months.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

