Anglo American’s (NGLOY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NGLOY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Anglo American from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anglo American from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Anglo American from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.55.

Anglo American stock opened at $19.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.05. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.93.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. Anglo American’s payout ratio is 134.40%.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

