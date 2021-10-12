Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Annovis Bio stock opened at $26.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $218.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.02 and its 200 day moving average is $50.03. Annovis Bio has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $132.00.

Get Annovis Bio alerts:

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Annovis Bio by 56.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,637,000 after acquiring an additional 82,452 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio in the first quarter valued at $5,395,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Annovis Bio by 7.9% in the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 126,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after acquiring an additional 9,213 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio in the second quarter valued at $8,643,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annovis Bio by 9.0% in the second quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 48,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annovis Bio Company Profile

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Annovis Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annovis Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.