Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.
Annovis Bio stock opened at $26.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $218.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.02 and its 200 day moving average is $50.03. Annovis Bio has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $132.00.
Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03.
Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.
