ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 66.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,659 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 2.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 111.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 335,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,298,000 after buying an additional 176,572 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the second quarter worth $2,845,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 31.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total value of $109,494.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total value of $146,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,462 shares of company stock valued at $23,456,562. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANSS. Benchmark increased their price target on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.75.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $344.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $361.61 and a 200-day moving average of $352.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.79 and a 52 week high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.