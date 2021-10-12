Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $419.90.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANTM. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Anthem from $459.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

ANTM traded down $1.19 on Thursday, reaching $379.72. 23,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $376.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $380.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $269.01 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anthem will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Anthem by 0.9% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.5% in the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.1% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.6% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.4% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

