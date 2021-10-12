APG Asset Management N.V. Has $204.68 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 191.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,566,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,967,099 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.34% of CSX worth $204,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 220.1% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,146,153. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.90. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSX. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

