APG Asset Management N.V. Has $295.97 Million Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 630,790 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,056 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $295,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 16,105 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB stock traded down $6.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $659.82. 5,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,667. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $263.34 and a 12 month high of $692.21. The company has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $598.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $569.37.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total transaction of $9,491,663.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.27, for a total value of $95,334.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,581 shares of company stock valued at $10,852,525 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SIVB. Truist upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $556.76 price objective (down previously from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $647.78.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

