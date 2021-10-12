APG Asset Management N.V. Has $766.52 Million Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,531,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,900 shares during the period. West Pharmaceutical Services accounts for 1.3% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $766,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. CX Institutional grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WST traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $407.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,908. The firm has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.85 and a 1-year high of $475.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $440.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.14.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

