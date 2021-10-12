APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,027,689 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,027,373 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.17% of Verizon Communications worth $332,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.57.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,739 shares of company stock worth $1,039,150 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.40. 882,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,417,785. The company has a market cap of $212.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.29. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.24%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

