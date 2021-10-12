APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 10,240 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,240 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.0% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $609,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,097.60.

GOOG stock traded down $27.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,749.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,364. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,806.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,564.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,514.62 and a 1 year high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total transaction of $7,843,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,549,012.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total value of $130,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,016 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 494,839 shares of company stock worth $420,490,197. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.