APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 1,291,420 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,966,633 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,291,420 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $225,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 26.8% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 36.4% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,077,315 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $72,632,000 after purchasing an additional 287,485 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 60.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 24,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,429,640. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $76.16. The company has a market cap of $76.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.