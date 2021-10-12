APG Asset Management US Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

APG Asset Management US Inc. reduced its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,142,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 141,000 shares during the period. Extra Space Storage comprises approximately 3.2% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 2.35% of Extra Space Storage worth $518,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 18.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 8.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded up $4.18 on Tuesday, reaching $176.56. 5,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,547. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.33 and a 1-year high of $194.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.70%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.14.

In related news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $1,936,466.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,299,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,390 shares of company stock worth $3,005,554 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

