APG Asset Management US Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

APG Asset Management US Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,092,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,700 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 1.58% of Agree Realty worth $76,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 47,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 13,063 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Agree Realty by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 43,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Agree Realty by 6,549.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.56 per share, for a total transaction of $247,945.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 20,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.73 per share, with a total value of $1,373,090.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 30,443 shares of company stock worth $2,040,283. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADC shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.16.

ADC stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.38. 1,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,103. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $75.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 3.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

