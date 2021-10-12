AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AppFolio, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions for property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the property managers including activities of posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the entire leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, managing accounting and reporting to property owners. MyCase solution for practitioners and small law firms, providing time tracking, billing and payments, client communication, coordination with other lawyers and support staff, legal document management and assembly and general office administration services. Value+ services include Websites and electronic payment services. AppFolio, Inc. is headquartered Goleta, California. “

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $125.38 on Monday. AppFolio has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $186.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.13.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). AppFolio had a net margin of 43.04% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $89.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AppFolio will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppFolio news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total transaction of $98,290.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total value of $43,620.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,911 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 15,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

