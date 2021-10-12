Apron Network (APN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $758,802.00

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 12th. In the last week, Apron Network has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. Apron Network has a market capitalization of $5.10 million and $758,802.00 worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apron Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0545 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00041840 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.88 or 0.00208239 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00091544 BTC.

Apron Network Profile

Apron Network (APN) is a coin. It was first traded on April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

